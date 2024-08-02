Brazil beats Japan 102-84 behind Bruno Caboclo’s 33 points to keep Olympic quarterfinals hopes alive

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Bruno Caboclo had 33 points and 17 rebounds as Brazil beat Japan 102-84 to stay in contention for the quarterfinals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament. Vitor Benite added 19 points for Brazil which finished third in Group B behind France and Germany. The top two teams in each of the three groups automatically qualify for the quarterfinals. The final two spots in the next round go to the best third-place teams in group play. Japan lost all three of its games in pool play and has been eliminated.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.