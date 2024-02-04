Brazil beats host Sweden 3-1 to advance to Davis Cup Finals group stage for first time

HELSINGBORG, Sweden (AP) — Thiago Monteiro led Brazil to its first spot in the Davis Cup Finals group stage in September, beating Sweden’s Elias Ymer 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday for a 3-1 team victory. Earlier in doubles on the hard court at Helsingborg Arena, Brazil’s Felipe Meligeni Alves and Rafael Matos topped Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson 6-2, 7-5. On Friday, the United States wrapped up a group-stage spot with a sweep over Ukraine in matches played in Lithuania because of the war in Ukraine. The 12 winners this week will join reigning champion Italy, 2023 runner-up Australia, and wild-card entries Britain and Spain in the Finals group stage in September. Then eight teams will make it to the quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain, in November.

