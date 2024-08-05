Brazil appeals Marta’s suspension for the Paris Olympics semifinals

Brazil has appealed FIFA’s decision to suspend Marta for two matches after her red card in the group stage of the women’s soccer tournament at the Olympics. Brazil is set to face World Cup champion Spain in a semifinal match in Marseille on Tuesday. Marta sat out Brazil’s 1-0 quarterfinal victory over host France after she received a red card in her team’s group finale against Spain for a foul on Olga Carmona.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.