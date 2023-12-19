Brazil and Mexico to face off in US ahead of next year’s Copa America

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil will play Mexico in a friendly in the United States in June as part of the preparations for next year’s Copa America. The Brazilian soccer confederation said in a statement on Tuesday the match will take place June 8, but it did not disclose a location. The latest encounter between Brazil and Mexico was in the round of sixteen of the 2018 World Cup. The Brazilians advanced in a 2-0 win with goals by Neymar and Roberto Firmino.

