Brazil and Argentina fined for fan brawl at Maracana Stadium before World Cup qualifying game

ZURICH (AP) — The Brazilian and Argentine soccer federations have been fined by FIFA for a brawl between fans ahead of their World Cup qualifying game in November. The FIFA disciplinary panel fined Brazil $59,000. Argentina was fined $23,000. FIFA says it also ordered Argentina to spend $59,000 on anti-discrimination education projects because of misconduct by fans at two previous World Cup qualifying games. Fighting among fans at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro delayed kickoff in the game between Brazil and Argentina game by 27 minutes. Argentina went on to win 1-0.

