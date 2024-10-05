Braylon Braxton accounts for 5 touchdowns to lead Marshall past Appalachian State 52-37

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Braylon Braxton passed for 129 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 140 yards and two more scores in leading Marshall past Appalachian State 52-37 on Saturday. It was the first time Marshall has scored 50-plus against an FBS opponent since topping Massachusetts 51-10 in 2020. Marshall scored 21 straight points in the second quarter to take a 28-10 lead, started by Braxton’s 75-yard connection with Jordan Houston. On App State’s next offensive play, J’Coryan Anderson returned an interception for a 13-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-10. Braxton also had a 3-yard TD run and a 5-yard scoring pass to A.J. Turner in the first half as Marshall led 28-17 at the break.

