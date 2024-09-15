Brayden Smith’s touchdown run enough for Mercer in 10-3 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Brayden Smith scored on a 9-yard end-around in the second quarter for the game’s only touchdown and Mercer beat Chattanooga 10-3 on Saturday in a Southern Conference opener for both teams. Smith’s score completed an 11-play, 82-yard drive. A 32-yard Jude Kelley field goal cut the lead to 7-3 at halftime but the only points in the second half came on Reice Griffith’s 35-yard field goal with 5:30 remaining. Griffith’s field goal was set up by Myles Redding’s diving interception of a tipped pass.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.