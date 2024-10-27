Brayden Schager’s four rushing touchdowns powers Hawaii to 34-13 victory over Nevada

HONOLULU (AP) — Quarterback Brayden Schager had four short touchdown runs and Hawaii breezed to a 34-13 victory over Nevada. Hawaii (3-5, 1-2 Mountain West Conference) jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter when Schager finished off a pair of nine-play drives with 1-yard touchdown runs. Kansei Matsuzawa’s 27-yard field goal was the lone score in the second quarter and the Rainbow Warriors took a 17-0 advantage into halftime. Nevada (3-6, 0-3) made it 17-7 on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter when Chubba Purdy fired a 63-yard scoring strike to Marcus Bellon. Schager answered with a 3-yard touchdown run late in the third and added a 6-yard scoring run 53 seconds into the fourth to put the game out of reach.

