Brayden Schager throws for 374 yards, 4 TDs as Hawaii beats N. Iowa 36-7

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager completed 35 of 43 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns Saturday night to help Hawaii beat Northern Iowa 36-7.

Caleb Brown forced a fumble on the opened drive that was recovered Jamih Otis and six plays later Schager hit Jonah Panoke for a 24-yard touchdown that gave Hawaii (2-2) a 7-0 lead with 7:58 left in the first quarter.

Schager added a 6-yard TD to Pofele Ashlock late in the first and a 20-yarder to Nick Cenacle that made it 22-0 with 9:10 left in the second.

Northern Iowa (2-2) answered with an eight-play, 72-minute drive that culminated with quarterback Aidan Dunne’s 3-yard TD run 5 minutes later.

Schager connected with Cenacle for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter and a 6-yard scoring run by Landon Sims made it 36-7 with 6:58 to play.

Ashlock finished with 10 receptions for 74 yards and Cenacle added 63 yards receiving on nine catches.

