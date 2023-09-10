Brayden Schager throws 4 TD passes to help Hawaii beat Albany 31-20

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager completed 23 of 40 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns to help Hawaii beat Albany 31-20. Schager threw a 34-yard scoring strike down the right sideline to Jalen Walthall to give the Rainbow Warriors a 24-17 lead with 6:10 left in the third quarter. John Opalka kicked a 32-yard field goal with 3:32 left in the third quarter that trimmed Albany’s deficit to 24-20 but Schager found McBride for another TD, this time from 12-yards out, to cap the scoring with 3:20 remaining in the fourth. McBride finished with seven receptions for 72 yards for Hawaii. Reese Poffenbarger was just 10-of-31 passing for 93 yards with an interception but scored on a 41-yard run midway through the first quarter that gave Albany a 7-3 lead.

