Brayden Schager passes for 2 TDs and runs for 2 more; Hawaii beats Delaware St. 35-14

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more TDs, Tylan Hines returned a punt 44 yards for a touchdown and Hawaii beat Delaware State 35-14 in the season opener for both teams. Schager was 17-of-34 passing for 203 yards and had 38 yards rushing on 10 carries. Schager’s first touchdown run, a 15-yarder, gave Hawaii the lead for good at 21-14 midway through the third quarter. Dekel Crowdus caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Schager to make it a 14-point game in the fourth quarter and Schager capped the scoring with a 1-yard TD run with 3:44 to play. Marqui Adams was 17-of-28 passes for 156 yards and added 44 yards rushing on 15 carries for Delaware State. Jaden Sutton ran 12 times for 56 yards.

