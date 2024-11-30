Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi rallies Colorado State to wild 42-37 victory over Utah State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Sophomore Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw three of his four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and ran for the go-ahead score as Colorado State used a run of 29 consecutive points to beat Utah State 42-37 to close the regular season. Fowler-Nicolosi went to work for the Rams (8-4, 6-1 Mountain West Conference) after the Aggies (4-8, 3-4) scored two touchdowns in the final 67 seconds of the third quarter to take a 30-13 lead. Fowler-Nicolosi threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Vince Brown II and a 22-yarder to Jordan Ross with six minutes remaining to get the Rams within 30-28. Dominic Morris picked off Barnes four plays later, giving Colorado State the ball on the Aggies’ 19-yard line. Fowler-Nicolosi ran it in from 3 yards out and the Rams took a 35-30 lead with 2:32 left to play.

