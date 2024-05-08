Brayan Rocchio’s RBI hit in the 10th gives the Guardians a 5-4 win over the Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shortstop Brayan Rocchio singled home automatic runner Ramón Laureano with one out in the 10th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Cleveland forced extra innings on David Fry’s solo homer in the ninth against Andrew Chafin, then completed its comeback when Rocchio sharply smacked a pitch from closer Alex Lange (0-2) into center field.

“It’s a super incredible feeling,” Rocchio said through an interpreter. “I’ve been working for so long to get these type of moments, and it feels really nice when I finally get here.

“I just control what I can control. As long as I do that, good things can happen.”

Rocchio also stole second base, advanced to third on Jake Rogers’ throwing error and scored an unearned run in the eighth off Joey Wentz to pull the Guardians within 4-3. His first career walk-off hit gave Cleveland its ninth win in 12 series this season.

Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio is mobbed by teammates after hitting the game-winning RBI single off Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Lange in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Schwane

“We knew he was going to walk it off, are you kidding?” Fry said, smiling. “He’s been unbelievable at shortstop every day.”

Emmanuel Clase (2-1) earned the victory with a scoreless inning as Cleveland moved into a tie for the second-best record in the American League at 24-13.

The Tigers scored four times in the fourth to grab a 4-2 lead, starting with rookie Colt Keith’s two-run single. Zach McKinstry doubled home Keith and Javier Báez followed with a sacrifice fly off Tanner Bibee, who threw 44 pitches in the inning.

Detroit starter Reese Olson allowed one hit in six innings — a two-run single by Austin Hedges in the second — and is winless in seven outings since beating the Dodgers on Sept. 20, 2023. The right-hander gave up one earned run and struck out four.

“Reese had those guys off balance all day, so this (stinks),” Tigers catcher Jake Rogers said. “He was grinding.”

The Tigers are 7-8 in one-run games, leading the majors with 15 one-run games, and went 1-5 on their six-game trip against the Yankees and Guardians. Second baseman Andy Ibáñez committed an error in the second that was instrumental in Cleveland’s two-run inning.

Bibee worked four innings, giving up four runs while striking out five.

MILESTONE MOMENT

The Guardians’ top power-hitting prospect, Kyle Manzardo, had a pinch-hit single in the seventh for his first major league hit. He went 0 for 7 with five strikeouts in his first two games.

“It’s a big weight off the shoulders, obviously,” the 23-year-old said. “Now, I feel like I can just go play.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF Mark Canha (illness) was unavailable for the second day in a row and was told to remain at the hotel, hoping to contain the bug that affected a handful of players and coaches on their six-game trip.

Guardians: RHP Eli Morgan (right shoulder inflammation), who was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 17, has allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings over two games of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Right-hander Casey Mize (1-1, 3.98 ERA) will start against Houston when Detroit debuts its City Connect uniforms at Comerica Park on Friday.

Guardians: Right-hander Ben Lively (1-1, 2.08 ERA) takes on White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde (2-0, 3.46 ERA) in the four-game series opener on the road Thursday.

