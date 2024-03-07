Brayan Bello and Boston Red Sox agree to a $55 million, 6-year contract

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Young right-hander Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $55 million, six-year contract. Bello’s deal includes a $21 million team option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout that if exercised would make the agreement worth $75 million over seven seasons. Bello turns 25 in May and was signed by the Red Sox from the Dominican Republic in 2017 for $28,000. He would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2025 season and for free agency following the 2028 season. He had a $729,500 salary last year.

