Brayan Bello and Boston Red Sox agree to a $55 million, 6-year contract, AP source says

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello works out during spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that young right-hander Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $55 million, six-year contract. Bello’s agreement includes a $21 million team option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout that if exercised would make the agreement worth $75 million over seven seasons, the person said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Bello, who turns 25 in May, was 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts last season for the last-place Red Sox.

