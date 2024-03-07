Brayan Bello and Boston Red Sox agree to a $55 million, 6-year contract, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that young right-hander Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $55 million, six-year contract. Bello’s agreement includes a $21 million team option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout that if exercised would make the agreement worth $75 million over seven seasons, the person said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Bello, who turns 25 in May, was 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts last season for the last-place Red Sox.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.