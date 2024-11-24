Braxton’s 3 TD passes, Payne’s late TD run help Marshall beat Old Dominion 42-35

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Braylon Braxton threw three touchdown passes and added 140 yards rushing on 18 carries and Ethan Payne ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 4:03 to play to help Marshall beat Old Dominion 42-35. Colton Joseph scored on a 1-yard run for the Monarchs that made it 35-all with 8:23 to play before Braxton led an 11-play, 75-yard drive — including a 13-yard scramble to the 1 on third-and-10 — capped by Payne’s go-ahead TD. Joseph was 19-of-31 for 227 yards and a touchdown with and interception for Old Dominion (4-7, 3-4) and added 158 yards rushing and two TDs on 25 carries. Aaron Young ran for 111 yards, including scoring runs of 24 yards in the second quarter and 2 yards in the third.

