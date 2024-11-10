Braxton, Payne and Marshall’s defense overpower Southern Miss 37-3

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Braylon Braxton threw for 220 yards and a touchdown and Ethan Payne ran for 104 yards and a touchdown and Marshall unloaded on Southern Mississippi for a 37-3 win. Braxton ran it in from the 2, and Payne had a 36-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 17-3 halftime lead. In the third, Tychaun Chapman had a 14-yard touchdown run and Braxton threw an 18-yard touchdown to Toby Payne for a 31-3 lead with still 10:45 left to play in the quarter. Southern Miss place kicker Connor Gibbs kept the Eagles from being shutout with a 51-yarder with 10:02 left in the second quarter.

