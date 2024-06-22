Braves’ turnaround coincides with arrival of ‘Snitbear’ in the dugout

By LARRY FLEISHER The Associated Press
The "Snit Bear" sits in the Atlanta Braves dugout before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in New York. "Snit Bear" has become a presence on the team's bench, a stuffed animal with a red bandana around its neck and an oversized blue and white Braves' cap. The toy was given to Marcell Ozuna by manager Brian Snitker. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have a new furry friend in the dugout to coincide with their turnaround. “Snitbear” has become a presence on the team’s bench. It’s a cuddly brown stuffed bear with a red bandana around its neck and an oversized blue and white Braves cap. It was given to slugger Marcell Ozuna by manager Brian Snitker. Atlanta is 5-1 since the bear’s dugout debut in a 9-2 win over Tampa Bay on June 15. Snitker says he doesn’t know if there is any correlation but added he should’ve gotten it two months ago.

