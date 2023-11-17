Braves trade right-handers Kyle Wright and Nick Anderson to Royals

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have jettisoned two more arbitration-eligible players in two separate trades with Kansas City, sending right-handers Kyle Wright and Nick Anderson to the Royals. Atlanta acquired right-hander Jackson Kowar in the Wright deal. Anderson was traded for $100,000. A day earlier, Atlanta dealt pitcher Mike Soroka and infielder Nicky Lopez to the Chicago White Sox along with pitchers Jared Shuster and Riley Gowens and infielder Braden Shewmake for left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer. The 28-year-old Wright is expected to miss the 2024 season after he had surgery in October to repair a torn capsule in his pitching shoulder. He went 1-3 with a 6.97 ERA in nine games with Atlanta this year.

