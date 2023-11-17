Braves trade right-hander Nick Anderson to Royals for cash

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves jettisoned their third arbitration-eligible player in two days, trading right-hander Nick Anderson to the Kansas City Royals for cash. A day earlier, Atlanta dealt pitcher Mike Soroka and infielder Nicky Lopez to the Chicago White Sox along with pitchers Jared Shuster and Riley Gowens and infielder Braden Shewmake for left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer. The 33-year-old Anderson was 4-0 with one save and a 3.06 ERA in 35 appearances. He missed 2022 following surgery on Oct. 27, 2021, to repair a torn right UCL. Left-hander Austin Cox was designated for assignment by the Royals, opening a roster spot.

