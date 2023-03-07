Braves still hopeful Wright has time to be ready for season

The Atlanta Braves have reason to hope right-hander Kyle Wright, the majors’ only 20-game winner last season, still has time to be ready for opening day. If Wright requires more time to prepare for the season, the Braves appear to be developing sufficient depth to fill their rotation. The 27-year-old Wright has yet to appear in a spring game after having a cortisone shot to address a right shoulder issue in January. Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder are competing for the No. 5 spot in the rotation and provide depth if Wright isn’t ready for the start of the season.

