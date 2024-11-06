Braves stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider not expected back from injuries by 2025 opener

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and pitcher Spencer Strider are not expected to recover from injuries in time for Atlanta’s season opener at San Diego on March 27. Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, tore his left ACL on May 26 and the 26-year-old slugger had surgery on June 6. Strider, a right-hander who turned 26 last week, had surgery on April 12 to repair his pitching elbow. Strider had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and said the latest procedure used an internal brace. “I think we’re confident that opening day is not realistic for them,” Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos says.

