Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. exits game after HBP vs Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets with a bruised left shoulder after getting hit by a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill.

Leading off the game, Acuña was drilled with an 0-2 pitch. He sat on the ground for a while holding his shoulder in obvious pain while receiving attention from an athletic trainer.

Acuña then walked back to the dugout and was replaced by pinch-runner Kevin Pillar, who took the slugger’s spot in right field.

Acuña finished a triple shy of the cycle and scored three times as the Braves won the opener 9-8 after the teams were rained out the previous two days. He launched a 448-foot home run into the rarely reached third deck at Citi Field, taking a good look at his prodigious drive before beginning an animated trot around the bases.

A trio of New York batters were plunked in the first game — Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil — although all three were just grazed by pitches slower than 90 mph.

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run as New York Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso, right, looks on during the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader at Citi Field, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, celebrates his home run with Matt Olson during the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig Previous Next

The Braves had won six straight meetings between the NL East rivals dating to last year and eight of the past nine, including a pivotal three-game sweep in Atlanta near the end of last season that sent them to their fifth consecutive division title.

