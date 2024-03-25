Braves sign pitcher Jesse Chavez to minor league deal, giving veteran chance for 5th stint with team

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have signed veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez to a minor league contract, providing the opportunity for the reliever’s fifth stint with the team. The 40-year-old Chavez was released by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. His deal with Atlanta includes an invitation to spring training, giving the Braves 29 players in camp. Chavez had an 11.57 ERA in seven innings this spring with the White Sox. The Braves’ eight-man bullpen appeared set before the addition of Chavez only four days before Thursday’s first game of the regular season in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.