Braves sign manager Snitker to extension through 2025 season

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. The 67-year-old Snitker guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season. Snitker says he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free agents in back-to-back offseasons. Snitker applauded the work of general manager Alex Anthopoulos in signing newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy and others to long-term contracts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.