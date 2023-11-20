Braves sign hard-throwing reliever Reynaldo López to a $30 million, 3-year contract

ATLANTA (AP) — While the search continues for starting pitching, the Atlanta Braves have added another reliever to their bullpen with the signing of right-hander Reynaldo López to a $30 million, three-year contract. The deal calls for López to make $4 million in 2024 and $11 million in the next two seasons. There is an $8 million club option for 2027, with a $4 million buyout. The 29-year-old López pitched for three teams in 2023. He combined to post a 3-7 record with a 3.27 ERA and six saves over 68 appearances with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians.

