Braves sign former Mets utility infielder Luis Guillorme to $1.1 million, 1-year deal

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have added depth to their bench by signing former New York Mets utility infielder Luis Guillorme to a $1.1 million, one-year deal. The 29-year-old Guillorme spent the last six seasons with the Mets, playing second base, shortstop and third base. He hit .224 in 54 games last season. He has a career .261 batting average. Guillorme appeared in a career-high 102 games in 2022, hitting .273 and starting 61 games at second base. The Braves also announced signing right-hander Huascar Ynoa to a one-year, $825,000 deal, avoiding arbitration.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.