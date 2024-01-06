Braves sign former Mets utility infielder Luis Guillorme to $1.1 million, 1-year deal

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme fields a grounder hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno, who was out at first during the eighth inning of a baseball game July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Atlanta Braves added depth to their bench Friday, Jan. 5, by signing Guillorme to a $1.1 million, one-year deal. Guillorme, 29, spent the last six seasons with the Mets, playing second base, shortstop and third base. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have added depth to their bench by signing former New York Mets utility infielder Luis Guillorme to a $1.1 million, one-year deal. The 29-year-old Guillorme spent the last six seasons with the Mets, playing second base, shortstop and third base. He hit .224 in 54 games last season. He has a career .261 batting average.  Guillorme appeared in a career-high 102 games in 2022, hitting .273 and starting 61 games at second base. The Braves also announced signing right-hander Huascar Ynoa to a one-year, $825,000 deal, avoiding arbitration.

