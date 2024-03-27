Braves send Jackson Stephens to Triple-A, clearing a spot for Jesse Chavez

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have sent reliever Jackson Stephens to Triple-A Gwinnett, clearing a spot on the opening day roster for fan favorite Jesse Chavez. The 40-year-old Chavez was signed by the Braves a day earlier after being released by the Chicago White Sox. He was let go after giving up nine earned runs in seven innings during spring training. This will be Chavez’s fifth stint with Atlanta. The right-hander was one of the team’s most effective relievers last season, posting a 1.56 ERA with one save in 36 games. But he wound up missing more than three months after taking a comebacker off his left leg hit by Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera on June 24.

