Braves send 2023 All-Star Bryce Elder to minors. Reynaldo López earns spot in rotation

The Atlanta Braves have optioned All-Star pitcher Bryce Elder to the minors, picking Reynaldo López to open the season as the team’s fifth starter. López signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Braves in November. He earned a spot in the rotation by allowing just four earned runs over 16 2/3 innings in five spring appearances. Elder, by comparison, gave up 11 earned runs and 15 hits in 12 innings covering four appearances for an 8.25 ERA. Elder earned his first All-Star selection a year ago, but faded over the second half of the season and was hit hard in the playoffs.

