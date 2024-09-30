Braves scratch Chris Sale from second game vs. Mets and New York rests Francisco Lindor

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves scratched ace Chris Sale from their playoff-deciding doubleheader nightcap against the New York Mets, a game that also will determine the Arizona Diamondbacks’ postseason fate. After a stunning 8-7 loss in the opener, Sale had been expected to get the nod in a game the Braves had to win to earn their seventh straight postseason berth. But, after manager Brian Snitker kept insisting he was holding back Sale for a possible elimination game, the left-hander wound up being sidelined with back spasms. The Braves say it’s a day-to-day issue and they hope to have Sale for the playoffs if they qualify.

