Braves’ Ronald Acuña out of lineup vs Miami with right calf tightness

MIAMI (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was not in the starting lineup for a game against Miami because of right calf tightness. Acuña first experienced discomfort in the seventh inning of Friday’s series opener while chasing a base hit. Acuña grounded into an inning-ending double play in the eighth, then left before the bottom half. With the Braves already having clinched the NL East, Acuña could miss additional time. Acuña singled twice Friday, raising his major league-leading hits total to 201. He is batting .337 with 37 homers, 98 RBIs and a big league-high 66 stolen bases.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.