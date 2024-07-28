Braves right-hander Reynaldo López leaves start with right forearm tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Reynaldo López left his start against the New York Mets on Sunday after three innings because of tightness in his throwing forearm. Atlanta said the move was precautionary. López allowed three hits across three scoreless innings, striking out two. Three of López’s final five pitches of the game were 95 mph or better and his last pitch — an 85.7 mph slider to New York’s Brandon Nimmo — was softly grounded out to second base. In his first season of a three-year free agent deal with Atlanta, López has pitched to a 2.06 ERA across 19 starts and 104 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.