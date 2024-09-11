Braves RHP Reynaldo López heads back to injured list with shoulder inflammation

WASHINGTON (AP) — In another blow to their playoff hopes, the Atlanta Braves have placed All-Star pitcher Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. López lasted only one inning in a 12-0 victory over the Washington Nationals. He left after throwing 25 pitches, 16 for strikes. His fastball velocity — usually 96 mph — was in the 89-94 mph range. López has been a breakout performer for the Braves, going 8-5 with a 2.03 ERA in 24 starts. Atlanta is a half-game behind the Mets for the NL’s final wild-card spot, managing to stay in playoff contention despite a rash of injuries to key players.

