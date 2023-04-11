Braves RHP Ian Anderson to have season-ending surgery

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
FILE -Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Right-hander Ian Anderson, who won 10 games for the Atlanta Braves last season after playing a key role in their 2021 World Series championship, will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Anderson won 10 games for Atlanta last season after playing a key role in its 2021 World Series championship. The 24-year-old Anderson began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett after control problems prevented him from landing a spot in the Atlanta rotation. He issued eight walks in 7 1/3 innings this spring and the struggles continued in his only start for Gwinnett. Tests showed Anderson has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

