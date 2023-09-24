Braves RHP Charlie Morton goes on IL with finger issue, making him ineligible for NLDS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves took another blow to their injury-plagued rotation, placing right-hander Charlie Morton on the 15-day injured list. The move means the 14-game winner won’t be eligible to pitch in the NL Division Series. The 39-year-old Morton left his start Friday against the Washington Nationals after only one inning with right index finger inflammation. He wouldn’t be eligible to come off the IL until Oct. 7. That is after the Braves will have set their roster for the best-of-five NLDS. Atlanta. The only way Morton could be activated would be as an injury replacement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.