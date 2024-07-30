Braves reuniting with 2021 World Series MVP Soler and reliever Jackson after trade with Giants

ATLANTA (AP) — National League wild-card leader Atlanta is reuniting with 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson, a reliever for that championship team. The Braves acquired Soler and Jackson in a trade with San Francisco late Monday night. Atlanta sent left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek and minor league infielder Sabin Ceballos to the Giants. Soler was also part of the 2016 World Series title with the Chicago Cubs. He hit .240 with 12 homers and 40 RBIs in 93 games for the Giants this season. The 32-year-old Cuban was an All-Star with Miami last year. The Braves got Soler from Kansas City at the trade deadline in 2021.

