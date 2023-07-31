Braves reinstate Minter from injured list, option Smith-Shawver to minors

By The Associated Press
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter, center, is attended to by catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Ozzie Albies, right. before being removed during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Carlson]

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have reinstated left-hander A.J. Minter from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett. Minter had been out since July 12 while recovering from left shoulder inflammation. He will return to his late-innings role in the Braves’ bullpen for Monday night’s opener of an interleague series against the Los Angeles Angels. Minter is 3-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 10 saves. Smith-Shawver, a 20-year-old rookie, allowed three runs in five innings and did not receive a decision in Sunday’s 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He is 1-0 with a 4.56 ERA in five games.

