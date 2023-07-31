Braves reinstate Minter from injured list, option Smith-Shawver to minors

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have reinstated left-hander A.J. Minter from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett. Minter had been out since July 12 while recovering from left shoulder inflammation. He will return to his late-innings role in the Braves’ bullpen for Monday night’s opener of an interleague series against the Los Angeles Angels. Minter is 3-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 10 saves. Smith-Shawver, a 20-year-old rookie, allowed three runs in five innings and did not receive a decision in Sunday’s 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He is 1-0 with a 4.56 ERA in five games.

