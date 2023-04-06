Braves recall rookie Shuster after ugly debut against Nats

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves rookie left-hander Jared Shuster has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. It’s a quick opportunity for redemption after Shuster gave up four runs in the first inning of his debut in a 4-1 loss at Washington on Sunday. The Nationals’ first six batters reached base and Shuster trailed 3-0 before recording an out. Shuster issued five walks while allowing six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He was optioned to Gwinnett on Monday. The Braves placed right-hander Collin McHugh on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.