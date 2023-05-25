Braves recall LHP Dodd to start vs Phillies, place Tonkin on IL

By The Associated Press
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Dodd watches as three MLB umpires approach the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd to start the opener of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Dodd is making his fourth start for the Braves, coming in with a record of 2-1 with a 6.46 ERA. He has split time between the big leagues and the minors, going 1-3 with a 6.67 ERA at Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta has been forced to patch up its rotation after long-term injuries to Max Fried and Kyle Wright. To make room for Dodd, the Braves placed reliever Michael Tonkin on the 15-day injured list with a strained neck.

