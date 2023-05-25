Braves recall LHP Dodd to start vs Phillies, place Tonkin on IL

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd to start the opener of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Dodd is making his fourth start for the Braves, coming in with a record of 2-1 with a 6.46 ERA. He has split time between the big leagues and the minors, going 1-3 with a 6.67 ERA at Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta has been forced to patch up its rotation after long-term injuries to Max Fried and Kyle Wright. To make room for Dodd, the Braves placed reliever Michael Tonkin on the 15-day injured list with a strained neck.

