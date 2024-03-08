Braves reassign former closer Ken Giles to minor league camp

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have reassigned Ken Giles to their minor league camp, ending the former closer’s bid to make the opening day roster. Giles has 115 career saves over stints with Philadelphia, Houston and Toronto. But he’s made only nine big league appearances since 2019 because of injuries. The 33-year-old right-hander agreed to a non-roster deal with the Braves in hopes of getting his career back on track. Giles allowed one run over three spring training appearances for the Braves. The Braves also optioned left-hander reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder J.P. Martínez to Gwinnett. That leaves 42 players in the big league camp.

