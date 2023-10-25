Braves re-sign RHP Pierce Johnson to $14.25 million, 2-year contract with option for ’26

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have re-signed reliever Pierce Johnson to a $14.25 million, two-year contract in the first offseason move for the team that posted baseball’s best record this season. Johnson will make $7 million each of the next two seasons. The deal also includes a $7 million club option for 2026 with a $250,000 buyout. The 32-year-old right-hander lost the closer’s job in Colorado, but he turned his season around after he was acquired by the Braves in a July trade. Johnson allowed two earned runs in 23 2/3 innings for a 0.76 ERA in 24 appearances for the Braves.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.