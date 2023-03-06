Braves plan to cut off sale of season tickets before opener

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves plan to stop the sale of season tickets to preserve the availability of single-game tickets. Braves president Derek Schiller said Monday this is the first time in team history season ticket sales have been cut off before the first game. The Braves plan to cut off the sale of season tickets on or around March 17. The team says it is on pace to approach the 2022 Truist Park record total of more than 3.1 million in attendance. The Braves finished fourth in the majors last season with their average of 38,461 fans at Truist Park.

