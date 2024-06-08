Braves plan to call up 2023 first-rounder Hurston Waldrep to make MLB debut Sunday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves plan to bring up Hurston Waldrep, the team’s first-round pick in the 2023 draft, to make his major league debut Sunday against the Washington Nationals. Waldrep will start the finale of the four-game series, pushing left-hander Max Fried back to the opener of a three-game set at Baltimore on Tuesday night. Waldrep, a Thomasville, Georgia, native, was the No. 24 pick in last year’s draft after playing two seasons at Southern Mississippi and one at Florida. The right-hander will be the fourth player selected in last year’s first round to make his big league debut.

