Braves place Yonny Chirinos on 15-day injured list and recall Allan Winans to start vs. Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation. The move clears room on the roster for right-hander Allan Winans, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to start the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets. Chirinos has struggled since he was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays a month ago. He surrendered 23 earned runs, 33 hits and five homers in 22 1/3 innings over five starts and failed to make it past the fifth inning in any of his outings.

