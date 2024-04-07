Braves place Strider on injured list with elbow injury, recall Winans from minors

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed ace right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list and recalled right-hander Allan Winans from Triple-A Gwinnett. The move with Strider was expected after an MRI on Saturday revealed a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. No decision on possible season-ending Tommy John surgery is expected before Strider is evaluated further by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, at a date to be determined. Winans was 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA in six starts with Atlanta last season. The Braves have not said if Winans will fill Strider’s spot in the rotation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.