Braves place OF Hilliard on IL with bruised heel, return Rosario to lineup

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed outfielder Sam Hilliard on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right heel. Left fielder Eddie Rosario is returning to the starting lineup. After missing two games with tightness in his right hamstring, Rosario is starting against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hilliard started in left field in Tuesday night’s wild 16-13 loss to the Diamondbacks before being replaced by Kevin Pillar in the fourth inning. Hilliard is hitting .236 with three homers in 78 at-bats following four seasons with the Colorado Rockies. The Braves selected the contract of right-hander Seth Elledge from Triple-A Gwinnett.

