Braves place Harris on injured list with lower back strain

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves center fielder Michael Harris II has been placed on the injured list with a lower back strain. Harris, last season’s NL Rookie of the Year, appeared to be injured as he slid awkwardly while stealing second base in Atlanta’s 7-6 victory over San Diego on Thursday. Harris also hit the outfield wall in St. Louis on Wednesday while chasing a fly ball, but manager Brian Snitker indicated the injury occurred on the slide. Harris left Thursday’s game in the top of the fourth inning and was replaced by Sam Hilliard, who is starting in his spot Friday.

