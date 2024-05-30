Braves pitching prospect Spencer Schwellenbach strikes out 5 in mixed MLB debut

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Schwellenbach had mixed results in his big league debut with the Atlanta Braves. Schwellenbach, one of the Braves’ top pitching prospects made the leap from Double-A to the MLB on Wednesday and lasted five innings. The 23-year-old right-handler gave up three runs and threw 88 pitches, 60 for strikes, and allowed five hits with five strikeouts and a walk. He left the game with the Braves trailing the Washington Nationals 3-1. All the damage against Schwellenbach came on a three-run homer by Lane Thomas in the fifth. With one out and runners on first and second, Thomas lifted a fly ball 385 feet into the Nationals bullpen in left field. Schwellenback hit the Nats’ Jacob Young in the face with a fastball, but Young stayed in the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.