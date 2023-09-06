Braves pitcher Michael Soroka placed on injured list in another potentially major setback

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed pitcher Michael Soroka on the 15-day injured list in another potentially devasting setback for the former All-Star. Soroka started the series opener against St. Louis but lasted just three innings. He allowed five runs and four hits, including two homers, and complained of numbness in his fingers. The team listed his injury as right forearm inflammation. Manager Brian Snitker says “it’s probably a big deal.” Reliever Collin McHugh also went on the 15-day IL after getting roughed up by the Cardinals. The Braves recalled right-handers Darius Vines and Ben Heller from Triple-A Gwinnett.

