Braves pitcher Michael Soroka out for the year but apparently won’t need surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Former All-Star pitcher Michael Soroka is out for the season but did receive a bit of good news: His latest injury apparently won’t require surgery. The Atlanta Braves have placed Soroka on the 15-day injured list in another setback for the right-hander whose once-promising career was sidetracked by a pair of major leg injuries. After undergoing a battery of tests, the Braves medical staff determined that forearm inflammation was the cause of numbness in Soroka’s fingers. No tears were found, leaving rest and rehab as the most likely path before Soroka begins his offseason program.

